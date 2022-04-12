(Bloomberg) -- A Danish company producing electrolysers that create green hydrogen from renewable energy fell the most since its initial public offering after announcing that a design flaw would lead to further delivery delays.

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S fell as much as 28% in Copenhagen trading on Tuesday, the most since the June IPO, and has now lost about half its market value since the listing.

“We see a lot of investors flocking to these hyped green companies, but it can come with a big risk, especially for the new ones who don’t have a long history on the exchange,” Mette Reissmann, the chairperson of the Danish Shareholders Association, said by phone.

GHS, whose owners include Denmark’s Maersk family, was last year’s highest profile IPO on the Copenhagen exchange, attracting investors with a pledge to pioneer the field of green hydrogen. The company said on Tuesday it has found design flaws in one of its product series which will delay deliveries, and it suspended its 2022 financial guidance.

It wasn’t the first time GHS disappointed investors. The stock lost a fifth of its value on Sept. 30 after the company cut its outlook, also due to product delays.

