(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s inflation rate reached the highest level in almost four decades, as prices for food and energy soared, threatening to halt economic growth in the Nordic economy.

The consumer price index jumped 8.9% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace since early 1983, Copenhagen-based Statistics Denmark said on Monday. That’s up from 8.7% in July.

“Inflation is the Achilles’ heel in both the Danish and the European economy,” Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, a senior economist at Sydbank, said in a note. Current prices mean that an average Danish family will have to spend an extra 40,000 kroner ($5,400) a year on consumer goods, compared with 2021, he said.

Two weeks ago, Denmark’s government slashed its economic growth forecast for this year and the next as rising inflation erodes spending power and hurts the labor market. The inflation rate will probably jump to 7.3% on average this year and then slow to 3.3% in 2023, according to the finance ministry.

The core inflation rate, which excludes the effects of energy, rose to 6% in August from 5.5% the month before.

“Inflation is causing a fragile situation, and we can easily see further increase,” Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, said in a note. “That’s frightening at an uncertain time when we’re also heading for colder weather.”

The government has set 2 billion kroner aside for aid to counter the effects of accelerating inflation in its budget proposal for next year. It has already this year allocated 2.4 billion kroner in aid to low-income Danes hit by higher heating costs and has capped rent increases.

