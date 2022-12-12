(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s inflation slowed for the first time in 11 months, led by gas and electricity costs, suggesting that price increases in the Nordic country are close to peaking.

Consumer price inflation rose 8.9% in November from the same month a year earlier, Statistics Denmark said on Monday. That compares with a rate of 10.1% in October, which was the highest level since 1982.

The Danish central bank has identified inflation as the biggest threat to the economy, even as it has no target for price growth, having pegged its currency to the euro. The higher prices have eroded purchasing power, pushing consumer confidence to the lowest levels since measurements began in the 1970s.

The inflation rate may pick up briefly again in December due to energy prices rising again, but will “steadily ease in 2023,” Louise Aggerstrom Hansen, a chief analyst at Danske Bank, said in a note.

“The global economy is deteriorating and central bank rate increases are starting to slow down economic activity,” Hansen said. “So the easing of pressure on prices is happening on a negative background.”

