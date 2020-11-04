(Bloomberg) -- Danish Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding his name to a string of lawmakers in the country who have succumbed to the disease in recent days.

Haekkerup, who revealed his condition in a Facebook post, attended a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last week. She canceled her appearances in parliament on Tuesday, and is expected to be tested for the virus.

Denmark registered a daily record of 1,353 new cases of Covid-19 On Tuesday.

