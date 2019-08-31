(Bloomberg) -- Danish opposition leader Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a two-time prime minister, will step down as chairman of Denmark’s Liberal Party.

Rasmussen announced his resignation on Twitter following weeks of internal conflict within the party, with some members openly displaying dissatisfaction with his leadership. It’s “important to keep one’s self respect,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen was Denmark’s prime minister between 2009 and 2011 and between 2015 and 2019. In the election in June, Danish voters handed victory to the Social Democrats as the country shifted to the left.

