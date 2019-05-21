(Bloomberg) -- The Danish People’s Party, which is campaigning on an anti-immigration platform, has the lowest backing among voters in seven years, according to a poll published by Borsen.

The party, which provides the parliamentary support that Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen needs to rule, is backed by 10.8% of voters, according to a poll by Greens Analysis Institute published by Borsen. A month ago, it was polling at 14.4%. The margin of error is 2.1%.

At the 2015 election, the Danish People’s Party won 21.1% of the vote, making it the second-biggest group in parliament. Danes are set to vote in a national election on June 5.

