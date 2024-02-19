(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s municipal employees reached a deal with the government agreeing to an average 6.5% increase in salaries over two years to counter the rise in inflation.

The agreement, which includes school teachers and health care workers, is front-loaded with wages rising 4% the first year starting this April, according to a statement published over the weekend by a group of labor unions representing about 557,000 employees.

