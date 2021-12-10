(Bloomberg) -- Denmark has now recorded more than a thousand cases of the omicron Covid-19 variant after a 60% jump in one day, prompting health authorities to again urge Danes to vaccinate.

Denmark, which tests and sequences more than most other countries, has registered 1,280 omicron cases in total, SSI, the country’s institute for infectious diseases, said in a statement on Friday. That’s up from 796 cases a day earlier and up from 18 cases a week ago.

“The number of omicron cases has increased sharply since yesterday, so unfortunately the spread is very fast right now,” Henrik Ullum, the head of SSI, said in the statement. “Even though there are indications that the vaccines don’t work so well against omicron, we expect that the vaccines still protect people from falling seriously ill.”

