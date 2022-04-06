(Bloomberg) -- Orsted A/S, the world’s largest developer of offshore wind farms, is asking authorities to seal off parts of the sea after blades from one of its turbines fell off. Shares of the manufacturer, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, plummeted.

The rotor and three blades fell off a turbine that’s part of the Anholt Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Denmark, Orsted said in a statement. There were no injuries.

Orsted is asking authorities to stop maritime traffic near all of its sites using that turbine. Shares of Siemens Gamesa fell by as much as 7.7%, the most in a month based on intraday trading. Siemens Gamesa said it is investigating the incident.

