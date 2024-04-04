(Bloomberg) -- The Danish pension fund P+, which manages about $23 billion in asset, said it will no longer invest in oil and gas companies that are expanding production, joining a growing list of institutional investors tightening their climate policies.

Katrine Ehnhuus, a board member of the Copenhagen-based fund, said in a post on LinkedIn that directors voted overwhelmingly to adopt the new investment criteria. The measure was proposed by members and had the support of the board. P+ hasn’t provided details of divestments related to the decision.

Pension funds and insurers are revisiting investment policies amid clear signs that current efforts to address environmental and climate risks are falling short. Most indicators signal that the planet is on track to smash through the critical 1.5C global warming threshold, according to the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organization.

Europe’s biggest pension fund, Netherlands-based ABP, said last month that companies failing to address climate change are “no longer suitable” to invest in, while Norway’s largest pensions’ manager, KLP, said in December it was divesting from and excluding a number of Gulf-based companies due to both human rights and climate concerns.

Meeting the Paris Agreement can’t be achieved if fossil fuel production continues to expand, Ehnhuus said in her post. With a vote in favor of tighter investment criteria, members of the Danish pension fund indicated they are willing to take the financial consequences in order to limit climate change, she said.

