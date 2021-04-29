(Bloomberg) -- Denmark cut its economic growth forecast for the second time in five months after a lockdown to fight the virus spread over the winter delayed the recovery in the Nordic country.

The government in Copenhagen cut its gross domestic product outlook for this year to 2.1%, down from its December estimate of 2.8%, according to documents seen by Bloomberg News. It now expects a higher jump in 2022, at 3.8%. The ministry is due to publish its revised forecasts later on Thursday.

Like the rest of the Nordic region, Denmark has fared better through the second wave of the pandemic than many European peers. Still, a rebound after the first lockdown in 2020 was halted when a rapid rise in confirmed cases of Covid-19 before Christmas made the government shut down retail and schools.

“The pandemic has led to a deep setback for the Danish economy,” the finance ministry said according to the document. “The lockdown during the winter and the changed behavior of Danes have led to a temporary decline in activity, but not to the same extent as was the case during the lockdown last spring.”

While others combat an up-tick in contamination figures, Denmark has started reopening shops and restaurants after months with a steady level of confirmed cases. Retail sales surged an annual 24% last month, the most on record, driven by clothing. The 2022 forecast suggests that the country is headed for its highest GDP growth in 15 years.

“The development looks to be much better than in the aftermath of the financial crisis, where the economy remained weak for a number of years,” the ministry said according to the document.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.