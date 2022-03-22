(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, one of the countries where the Covid-19 omicron variant first spread, estimates that about 70% of its adult population has contracted the virus since the beginning of November.

The estimate is based on antibody data from blood donors of ages 17 to 72, according to a report published on Tuesday by the country’s institute for infectious disease. The rate is higher than suggested by official tests: the country of 5.8 million has recorded about 3 million positive results overall. When excluding re-infections, roughly 50% of the population have tested positive.

It explains why the number of new daily cases has now dropped as Denmark has achieved a high level of immunity, also helped by vaccination programs, said Henrik Ullum, head of the institute. The Nordic country ended all virus restrictions on Feb. 1 as omicron proved less dangerous than previous variants, allowing hospitals to cope with infections.

