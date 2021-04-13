(Bloomberg) -- Denmark, which has suspended AstraZeneca’s vaccine the past month, said there’s a plausible link between the shot and blood clots.

The side effect of patients getting so-called thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia is “very rare” but of a higher probability than in the general population, the Danish Medicines Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

Denmark has since March 11 suspended AstraZeneca’s vaccine and is due to announce whether to start using it again later this week.

