(Bloomberg) -- Danish voters are poised to approve joining the European Union’s defense pact in a move that would strengthen the country’s ties with the bloc after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to early results.

The proponents of removing an opt-out on EU military cooperation garnered 65.5% of the vote, with 34.5% opposed, public broadcaster DR said in a prognosis, which included its exit poll and more than a third of the votes counted.

The decision would mark the first time in almost three decades that the Nordic nation -- traditionally skeptical about deeper European integration -- has moved substantially closer to the trading bloc.

“It looks like Danes have sent a very clear signal that we want to be with our partners and neighbors when they are moving together and that is an important signal to send,” Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said in an interview in parliament.

A founding member of NATO, the country of 5.8 million people has remained the only one that doesn’t participate in EU’s defense pact out of 21 nations that belong to both EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Denmark’s government called for the referendum in March as a response to the war in Ukraine and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said it’s crucial for the country to play a larger role in military operations and cooperation to help bring stability to the continent. The move would be another shift in the long-standing security arrangements in the region, with Sweden and Finland seeking NATO entry that would end their military non-alignment.

No-voters in Denmark feared that further involvement in the EU’s military operations would limit contributions to NATO. Danes have pledged to increase military spending from 1.3% of gross domestic product to 2% by 2033 to reach the goal that the military bloc has set for its members.

The vote coincided with Russia’s Gazprom PJSC halting natural gas deliveries to Denmark after Orsted A/S rejected President Vladimir Putin’s demand to pay for the fuel with rubles.

