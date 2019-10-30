(Bloomberg) -- In a major boost for Russia’s effort to tighten its grip over natural gas supplies to western Europe, Denmark said it will allow the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to pass through its territory.

The decision removes a major hurdle for the $11 billion project to bring gas from Siberia into Germany that’s drawn sanctions threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who wants Europe to buy his country’s liqueified natural gas.

Denmark’s green light for the undersea pipeline will give Gazprom PJSC, Russia’s gas export champion, a new route to feed one of the world’s most liquid gas markets. It also provides the flexibility to bypass eastern European nations led by Ukraine that depend on revenue from transporting the fuel.

Trump had objected to the link, urging the European Union to diversify the sources of its energy and dilute Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic influence over the region. U.S. officials have also warned that project partners are at an elevated risk of U.S. sanctions.

Denmark said on Wednesday it will allow the pipeline to pass south of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea. The company behind the pipeline submitted the route plan in April. Denmark had been conducting a security review of the project.

Gazprom has said that Denmark purposely delayed the approval of the project because of U.S. opposition to Russia’s European energy ambitions.

The pipeline has divided EU governments, with nations led by Poland concerned about the bloc’s increasing dependence on Russian gas.

Dan Jorgensen, Denmark’s minister for climate, energy and utilities, declined to comment on Wednesday.

Dutch gas for the first quarter declined to the lowest since at least 2017 as the region is oversupplied with the fuel and storage sites across Europe are full.

The Danish approval covers 147 kilometers (91 miles) of the project. Nord Stream 2 said in its statement that it has already completed 87%, or 2,100 kilometers, of the pipeline in Russian, Finnish and Swedish waters as well as most of the German part.

Nord Stream 2 said in a statement that it will continue its “constructive cooperation with the Danish authorities to complete the pipeline.”

Six Weeks

Gazprom has maintained the pipeline would be completed by the end of the year. Officials have said it would take around five to six weeks to complete the pipeline once approval from Denmark was granted.

The permit can not be used for the next four weeks, as all involved parties have four weeks to complain according to Danish law.

While Gazprom owns the pipeline, half the financing of the 8 billion-euro capital cost comes from five European companies: Uniper SE and Wintershall of Germany, OMV AG of Austria, Engie SA of France and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

