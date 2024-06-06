(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s central bank matched its euro-area counterpart and cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to defend its peg to the common currency.

Nationalbanken lowered its current account rate to 3.35% from 3.6% in a decision on Thursday that’s the first reduction in almost three years for the Nordic country that pioneered negative rates back in 2012. It comes after the European Central Bank reduced its borrowing costs by the same margin earlier in the day.

The match was anticipated by all economists polled by Bloomberg News, given the central bank hadn’t intervened in the currency market and the krone is trading close to its central parity rate after a period of weakening.

Nykredit A/S expects the Danish central bank to maintain the current interest rate spread of 40 basis points to the ECB “in the coming years,” Chief Economist Palle Sorensen said in a note following the decision. “When the krone balances so well against the euro, it is obvious for the Danish central bank to follow the ECB to the letter,” he said.

Jan Storup Nielsen, chief analyst at the largest Nordic lender, Nordea Bank Abp, said the current spread is likely to be kept at least until the end of 2025.

“If correct, that implies a Danish central bank deposit rate of 1.85% by end-2025,” Storup Nielsen said.

The Danish central bank, which doesn’t hold scheduled meetings and is tasked with keeping a fixed exchange rate, uses foreign currency interventions to steer the krone. It typically only resorts to interest rate changes, for example by deviating from ECB rate decisions, if interventions become too big. Officially, the bank holds the krone within a 2.25% band of 7.46038 per euro, although in practice it aims for a narrower limit.

Since early 2023, Denmark has kept its benchmark rate 40 basis points lower than in the euro area, causing the krone to depreciate. In September, Governor Christian Kettel Thomsen said he was “fully comfortable with the krone’s current value” and that its weakening was “a development that we ourselves have helped to create.”

