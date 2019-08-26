(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Denmark stuck to its growth forecasts for 2019 and 2020, as the new government seeks to navigate the export-oriented economy through a global slowdown and rising trade tensions.

The Nordic country still expects gross domestic product to rise by 1.7% this year and 1.6% the next, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

The Social Democratic government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen won the June elections by promising more welfare spending while keeping the nation’s public finances in balance. Latest GDP figures have pointed to an unexpected resilience by the Danish economy so far, but economists have warned that international developments will eventually catch up with the small Nordic economy.

“The Danish economy is fundamentally sound” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement in which he warned about the risks posed to the Danish economy by the trade war between the U.S. and China and by the U.K.’s looming departure from the European Union.

"We can’t control these circumstances, which can throw the world economy off course and which would inevitably hit the Danish economy,” Wammen said.

Here are some of the other highlights from the report, which is due to be presented by the government at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Copenhagen:

Private consumption seen at 1.9% in 2019, 2.1% in 2020

Business investment seen at 0.2% in 2019, 4.4% in 2020

Export growth seen at 2.7% in 2019, 2.2% in 2020

(Adds bullet points with further details.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Morten Buttler in Copenhagen at mbuttler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jonas Bergman at jbergman@bloomberg.net, Nick Rigillo, Frances Schwartzkopff

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.