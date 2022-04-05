(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is temporarily shelving its debt ceiling to help finance costs related to the war in Ukraine.

Denmark’ current structural budget deficit is capped at 0.5% of gross domestic product, but will now be suspended “due to exceptional external conditions,” the finance ministry said in a statement late Monday.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced in March that triple A-rated Denmark would revamp budget rules to raise the deficit limit to 1% of GDP to help finance a boost in military spending. Other new expenditures include housing and services for Ukrainian refugees and higher energy prices, the finance ministry said.

