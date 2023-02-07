(Bloomberg) -- Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects under the Nordic country’s so-called open-door program which may violate European Union laws on state subsidies.

The Danish Energy Agency will now work with its lawyers and the European Commission to determine whether the program is legal and how it can continue, according to a statement late Monday.

“This is a serious situation for the green transition and especially for the market players who are ready to invest,” Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s minister for climate and energy, said in a separate statement. “I’m deeply frustrated that, at a time when we need more green energy so much, we’re now in this situation.”

Denmark, which plans a fivefold increase to its wind-power capacity by 2030, grants permits for turbine parks under public tenders as well as under the open-door program, where private investors can pitch projects at locations of their choice. The authorities are currently handling 33 applications from investors, according to the Borsen newspaper.

