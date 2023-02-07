1h ago
Denmark Suspends Handling New Wind Power Projects Citing EU Laws
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Danish authorities are halting the processing of new applications for offshore wind projects under the Nordic country’s so-called open-door program which may violate European Union laws on state subsidies.
The Danish Energy Agency will now work with its lawyers and the European Commission to determine whether the program is legal and how it can continue, according to a statement late Monday.
“This is a serious situation for the green transition and especially for the market players who are ready to invest,” Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s minister for climate and energy, said in a separate statement. “I’m deeply frustrated that, at a time when we need more green energy so much, we’re now in this situation.”
Denmark, which plans a fivefold increase to its wind-power capacity by 2030, grants permits for turbine parks under public tenders as well as under the open-door program, where private investors can pitch projects at locations of their choice. The authorities are currently handling 33 applications from investors, according to the Borsen newspaper.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Workers continue to return to downtown Toronto but recovery lags behind some cities
-
3:57
How should you talk to ChatGPT? A user’s guide
-
5:52
Contributing to an RRSP is sometimes a bad idea
-
7:54
Opportunities in luxury retail: Three hot picks from John San Marco
-
5:52
Majority of Canadians determined to own a home despite affordability challenges: Survey
-
6:29
Started a side hustle? Seek expert advice to avoid tax season headaches