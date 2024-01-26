(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government will use its law firm to go after companies owned by a reticent billionaire to pay for the cleanup of a landslide of contaminated soil that may trigger an environmental disaster.

At the center of the issue is Torben Ostergaard-Nielsen, one of the Nordic country’s richest people with a family net worth of roughly $8 billion, according to Bloomberg estimates. Soil-treatment company Nordic Waste, where he’s the main owner, filed for bankruptcy last week and left it to local authorities in western Denmark to deal with three million cubic meters of dirty earth that’s slowly moving, threatening a nearby water stream and a town.

“We will do everything we can to make sure the polluter pays, that’s a moral principle,” Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said at a Copenhagen briefing on Friday. “But our main job now is to prevent a possible large environmental disaster.”

Read more: Looming Waste Landslide Disaster Prompts Legal Review in Denmark

The case has caused public uproar in Denmark — the best country in the Environmental Performance Index ranking by Yale and Columbia University researchers — after a report said it would cost 2.2 billion kroner ($320 million) to stop the slide and clean the area. The government said Friday its lawyers will now investigate if management or others linked to Nordic Waste can be held financially or criminally liable or if other companies can.

So far no legal responsibility has been placed with Ostergaard-Nielsen, who hasn’t spoken about the matter in public.

“Why has this man disappeared, why isn’t he showing himself?,” Business Minister Morten Bodskov said at the same briefing.

Ostergaard-Nielsen, 69, owns a string of companies, including fuel-supplier giant Dan-Bunkering Ltd. Last week, his holding company USTC said it will spend 100 million kroner to establish a fund that will work to prevent problems linked to landslides and climate change.

--With assistance from Sanne Wass and Pui Gwen Yeung.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.