(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s financial regulator said companies that suspended full-year forecasts earlier this year due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic should now have sufficient visibility to update their financial guidance.

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority allowed companies in March to suspend guidance. Many still have yet to provide new outlooks, putting the capital markets at risk, the Copenhagen-based agency said.

“The confidence in the market will be broken if issuers remain silent and don’t communicate with potential investors on a running basis,” the FSA said in a statement on Monday.

