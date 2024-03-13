(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government presented a plan to increase defense spending by more than 40 billion kroner ($6 billion) through 2028 and said it will start drafting women into its military to help counter an increased threat from Russia.

The AAA rated Nordic country will primarily finance the higher spending through an increase in state debt, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The size of the armed forces will be boosted by compulsory military conscription for women from 2026, which also will align with the country’s gender equality values, she said. Currently, women can join on a voluntary basis while men generally are required to serve if they are called on under a lottery system.

It comes as Donald Trump is edging closer to the White House, and has revealed that he during his presidency told an ally he would encourage Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to countries that didn’t meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s obligations. These include spending 2% of gross domestic product on defense.

While Denmark, like other European countries, for years missed the alliance’s target, the Nordic nation has emerged as one of the biggest donors to Ukraine and has over the past two years increased military spending in several steps. The new budget means Denmark will spend 2.4% of its GDP this year on defense when including Ukrainian aid, and from next year 2% without including the donations, Frederiksen said.

“Denmark shouldn’t be a country that’s sheltered by others, and it’s not unreasonable to expect or demand that all allies live up to the promise we’ve made to each other,” the prime minister said.

The extra funds will mainly finance air defense and building a heavy brigade, the government said in a statement. The country also expects to save an additional 14 billion kroner through efficiencies in the armed forces, which will be re-allocated to defense spending.

