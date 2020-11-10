(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government has submitted a bill that would ban mink farming until 2022 while it seeks to address concerns that the animals may spread mutated variants of coronavirus to humans.

The proposal comes after Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was forced to backtrack on plans to cull the country’s entire mink population of 17 million due to legal issues.

Frederiksen was forced to apologize over the handling of the case during question time in parliament on Tuesday. Food and Fisheries Minister Mogens Jensen has since faced calls to resign.

The proposed law is expected to be put to a vote in parliament before the end of the year.

