(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government presented a draft law aimed at blocking public burnings of the Koran as the Nordic country tries to repair ties with Muslim nations.

The measure will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious meaning,” Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said at a news conference on Friday in Copenhagen. “There are more civilized ways to express one’s views than by burning things.”

Koran burnings in Denmark and neighboring Sweden this year have triggered protests in Iraq and other countries in the Middle East. The Danish government said earlier this month it was working on a ban, sparking criticism from opposition lawmakers and opinion leaders, who argue Denmark risks compromising freedom of speech.

The events are a throwback to 2005 when a Danish newspaper published 12 drawings of the Prophet Muhammad, which set off a diplomatic crisis. Back then, Denmark’s government said the cartoons were protected by freedom of speech and said it couldn’t intervene.

The new ban will include books like the Koran, the Bible and the Torah, the justice minister said. It will cover events occurring in the public space as well as private events that are intended “to be spread more widely,” which would include online sharing of images, the minister said. Punishments for breaking the law would range from fines to two years of prison.

The burnings in Denmark have been carried out by small groups of people from far-right movements. A resident from Iran has also set fire to the Bible and the Torah outside of Israel’s embassy in Copenhagen in a retaliation protest.

There’s a real risk of terror attacks in the Nordic country and against its embassies abroad, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said at the same event, referring to recent threats made by al-Qaeda.

“It’s an important political signal Denmark is sending to the rest of the world today,” the foreign minister said. “The burnings stand in the way of our political efforts to build alliances; both in connection with the war in Ukraine, but also beyond that.”

