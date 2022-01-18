(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is about to find out how much value investors attach to its plans to go green.

The Nordic country will sell its first green bond on Wednesday via auction and will mirror it with a similar conventional note, making comparisons relatively straightforward. Buyers may be willing to pay a hefty premium of three basis points, according to the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts tracking the sale.

Denmark is introducing the green bond to fund projects to meet one of the world’s most ambitious climate targets, with a goal to cut carbon emissions compared with 1990 levels by 70% no later than 2030. The Danish central bank said it will cap the inaugural auction at 5 billion kroner ($760 million), a third of its overall green bond issuance target for 2022.

Denmark has opted for a so-called twin bond option, also used in Germany. This model ties the 10-year green bond to a conventional bond with the same maturity and allows investors to freely switch to hedge against the risk of lower liquidity in the new program. The model offers transparent prices and analysts said Wednesday’s auction will help clarify the premium on green investments.

These so-called greeniums have come as investors pour money into environmental, social and governance assets. Traders are watching to see if they will decline now there’s greater supply of sustainable debt, with issuance exceeding $1.6 trillion last year. Denmark is a latecomer, with Italy, France and Germany among the biggest sellers in 2021.

Nordea Bank Abp sees AAA-rated Denmark’s borrowing costs being as much as five basis points lower than on the conventional 10-year bond, which would make the greenium double the 2.5 basis points seen in the U.K.’s green debut in September. That was dubbed the biggest yet for a high-grade sovereign issuer by bookrunner HSBC Holdings Plc.

“Our forecast is perhaps a bit more aggressive than others,” Nordea chief analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said. He said he sees a great likelihood of investors holding on to the bonds through maturity, which will limit the secondary market and increase demand at auctions. “If you want the green bond, you probably need to buy it at an auction.”

Sydbank A/S’s Chief Economist Soren Vestergaard Kristensen said recent auctions of conventional Danish sovereign debt suggest investors have been keeping their powder dry ahead of the green offering.

“We have seen declining demand for Danish sovereign bonds in recent weeks and we see that as a sign that investors have not wanted to unnecessarily push up prices prior to this auction,” Kristensen said.

Several Danish pension funds have announced new targets for green investments and are expected to be among the bidders. PFA Pension, with about $100 billion in assets under management, plans to place an offer, said Rasmus Bessing, Chief Operating Officer at PFA Asset Management. He expects the inaugural green bond to be sold with a premium, but says the product is attractive “at the right price.”

“Investors will need to be very aware of their mandates and whether they are buying at too high a cost or if it matches their portfolios, when there is a premium on very comparable items,” Bessing said. “We are not green above everything else: yield and cost have to go hand in hand. And we believe that it can.”

