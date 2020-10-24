(Bloomberg) --

Denmark will expand and extend financial aid to firms hit by the country’s tighter coronavirus restrictions, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a press conference on Saturday.

The nation announced stricter restrictions on Friday, limiting public gatherings to 10 people and adopting early closing times for pubs and restaurants. The move came as the country, like much of Europe, has experienced a surge in Covid-19 cases. Most of the measures will remain in place until Jan. 2.

The government will now extend financial compensation to companies to meet the new date for the restrictions, and make it easier to apply for aid by lowering some requirements.

Denmark is now spending 1.3 billion kroner ($207 million) a month on pandemic aid packages to firms. That amount will be increased, Wammen said, although upcoming negotiations with other parliamentary parties will decide by how much.

