(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government will spend as much as 800 million kroner ($125 million) to help Bavarian Nordic A/S finance its Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

“It has shown really good results so far,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a Copenhagen press briefing on Monday. The vaccine is expected to be approved “early next year,” he said.

Shares in Bavarian rose as much as 18% in Copenhagen while its partner Expres2ion rose as much as 28% in Stockholm.

Bavarian has been looking for outside help to finance further development of the vaccine, for which it earlier this month presented the first human-trial test results. Analysts at Sydbank said at the time the results were “very positive” and showed that Bavarian has an attractive candidate for a future re-vaccination market. The analysts raised an estimate for the chance of the vaccine getting final approvals to 35% from 20% previously.

Bavarian said in a statement on Monday that the state aid is potentially subject to repayment upon successful marketing authorization. The government could also be entitled to an additional royalty payment if the sales reach a certain threshold.

The European Commission earlier on Monday approved the aid measure.

