(Bloomberg) -- Danish prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged money laundering crimes at Danske Bank A/S after getting multiple complaints that its Estonian operations had been used to funnel a large billion-kroner amount of dirty money.

“Due to the very serious nature and scope of the case, we have followed the case very closely for a longer period,” said state Prosecutor Morten Niels Jakobsen in a statement. “Now we have come so far that I can confirm that we, at the economic crime unit, have now opened an investigation aimed at building a criminal case against Danske Bank for violating money laundering laws.”

