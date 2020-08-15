(Bloomberg) -- Denmark is making the use of face masks on public transport mandatory at all hours of the day in order to halt the rising spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at a press conference on Saturday, adding that more economic stimulus for affected businesses is in the works.

The mandate takes effect Aug. 22. Until now, the Nordic country has required face coverings on public transport only in a few places with large outbreaks, like Aarhus, the second-largest city, or in certain situations in the rest of the country.

In the first two weeks of August, the nation has registered about 1,700 new cases of Covid-19, compared with about 1,000 in all of July, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Frederiksen said Denmark won’t rule out future requirements on safety, such as the use of face masks in other public areas like supermarkets.

“We will go far to avoid another lockdown of the economy,” she said. The prime minister added that Denmark is seeking to stimulate the economy and help companies export, noting that the upcoming budget proposal will reflect the uncertainty the country faces.

Late Friday, the government and members of the opposition agreed to extend aid packages for affected businesses and to postpone the easing of some restrictions on public gatherings.

