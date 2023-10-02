Denmark to Open Mission in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv to Help Rebuild

(Bloomberg) -- Denmark plans to open a diplomatic mission in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, which the Nordic country has pledged to help rebuild after Russian attacks.

The office, which will be anchored under the Danish embassy in Kyiv, will work to coordinate activities between local authorities and Danish companies and organizations involved in reconstruction efforts, the Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen said on Monday.

Denmark will also donate 20 million kroner ($2.8 million) to aid Ukraine’s cyber security, the ministry said in the statement.

