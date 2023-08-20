(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will donate 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to use in its efforts to defend against Russia’s invasion, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Sunday.

The Danish offer comes hours after a similar pledge by the Netherlands, which didn’t specify how many of its fleet of the planes would be made available to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited both countries on Sunday.

