The government wants to gain more local support by giving 4.5 billion kroner ($640 million) through 2030 to communities targeted for new wind and solar facilities, up from 2 billion kroner currently, it said in a statement on Monday.

The Nordic country is home to some of the world’s largest wind energy companies, including Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Orsted A/S. Yet expansion of its wind capacity on land has “almost come to a standstill,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said last week.

So far this year, only four new wind turbines have been added to the more than 4,000 already in operation in Denmark, Frederiksen said. Last year, 33 wind turbines were installed down from 45 in 2021.

The government will also make it easier to build larger energy parks on land, including in areas where it today is difficult due to other considerations. It has already identified 32 locations with potential for establishing energy parks, which will have special terms for permits and exemptions, while restrictions from land protection will be relaxed.

Denmark aims to quadruple the total electricity production from onshore solar and wind to 50 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2030. Such facilities occupy about 0.5% of Denmark’s land area, but the ratio will probably have to grow 2.5 times that, the government said.

