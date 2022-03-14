(Bloomberg) -- Denmark and the United Arab Emirates are expected to sign a deal on mutual extradition of suspects this week, paving the way for the likely extradition of Dubai resident Sanjay Shah, the main suspect in a $1.9 billion cum-ex case in the Nordic country.

Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup will travel to the UAE later this week to sign the extradition deal, the ministry said in a statement. It named the divided tax case as one of the reasons for the agreement.

Prosecutors allege a global network of bankers, lawyers and agents illegally sought refunds on dividend taxes they never paid, on stocks they never owned. Denmark says that Shah was the “mastermind” of the scam which ultimately defrauded the country out of $1.9 billion.

“This deal will hopefully contribute by getting the suspects here, so they can be prosecuted in Denmark,” Haekkerup said in a statement.

