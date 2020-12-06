(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government unveiled a 2021 budget deal struck with a narrow majority of left-leaning parties in the parliament, as it targets more economic relief from the Covid crisis and a string of climate friendly measures.

“With this deal we’ll ensure greater security by supporting Danish jobs, we’re strengthening the green transition and we’re protecting our welfare,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told reporters in Copenhagen.

The Social Democrat administration of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen agreed to 4.5 billion kroner ($733 million) in spending on green initiatives, including phasing out oil and gas burners, according to a presentation on Sunday. The budget also contains measures to support businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, with 750 million kroner earmarked for the hospitality industry. Another 5 billion kroner were set aside for additional welfare measures.

The extra spending means Denmark will have a budget deficit of 0.5% of gross domestic product next year, the ministry said. The country expects to receive as much as 12.4 billion kroner from the European Union’s Covid relief fund, it said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.