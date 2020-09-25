(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government is looking into adding a new layer of restrictions to fight the pandemic after the number of daily Covid-19 cases hit a record on Friday.

Existing restrictions will be extended until Oct. 18, and further curbs are being considered, Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said at a press conference in Copenhagen.

The number of new cases soared to 678 on Friday, according to local health authorities. That’s well above numbers seen in March and April, when Denmark imposed a national lockdown and shut its borders. The country has stepped up testing, but that doesn’t fully account for the apparent acceleration in the infection rate.

Back in March, Denmark was quick to fight back the pandemic, and a month later was able to start rolling back its restrictions on movement amid signs it had brought the virus under control. But the country is now in the grip of a second wave that came earlier than health experts expected.

Denmark is also looking into expanding its compensation program for businesses affected by the restrictions, Business Minister Simon Kollerup said during Friday’s briefing.

The government’s economic support measures will target businesses that cater to the hospitality and entertainment industry, including party arrangers, he said.

