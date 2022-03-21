(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s government says its economy would be threatened by stagflation if energy imports from Russia were to cease.

Under a worst-case scenario that presumes weakening consumer and business confidence, and a stop to Russian oil and gas flows, gross domestic product may fail to grow this year and inflation might average 5.5%, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The projection was released in the first such outlook from the Nordic region since the invasion of Ukraine, which has prompted concerns across Europe about stagflation.

Observers previously warned that Denmark risked overheating after its economy, which weathered the pandemic better than many developed-world peers, encountered labor shortages, wage pressures and the fastest inflation in 33 years.

“The crisis will not pull the rug from underneath the Danish economy,” Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen told reporters. “But Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will take a toll on growth.”

When asked whether Denmark is headed for stagflation, he said he hoped it isn’t, but that he can’t guarantee any outcomes.

By contrast, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde played down such fears earlier on Monday, forecasting economic growth “even in the bleakest scenario.”

Read More: ECB’s Lagarde Plays Down Concerns About Euro-Zone Stagflation

The ministry’s main scenario assumes economic growth of 1.6% this year and 2.3% in 2023. Expansion last year was 4.1%, the fastest in almost three decades.

“The uncertainty is of course very big, but we are a little more optimistic regarding the economy when it comes to the effects of the war,” Danske Bank’s economist Las Olsen said by email. “We drove somewhat over the speed limit in Denmark before the war, and so the negative effects of slowing down a bit are not so great.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.