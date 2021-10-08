(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will offer the vaccine from Moderna Inc. to children under the age of 18 after all, the Danish Health Authority said, reversing a previous statement.

On Wednesday, the authority had announced it would stop offering the jab to those under that age, citing new data indicating an increased risk of heart inflammation. Earlier that day, Sweden halted the usage for those aged 30 and under based on the same data.

But the Danish Health Authority has now updated its release to reflect that Moderna in fact is still a part of the official inoculation program.

“We have not changed our recommendations but we realize our previous communication has been misunderstood,” a spokesperson from the Danish Health Authority said by phone. “The previous release was very poorly written.”

