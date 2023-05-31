You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 31, 2023
Denmark Will Take 20% Stakes in New Offshore Wind Parks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will take stakes of 20% in new offshore wind projects, copying a successful setup used for oil licenses in the previous decades.
The model will cover 6 gigawatts of tenders planned around the Nordic country, according to a statement late Tuesday from the energy ministry in Copenhagen.
The country of roughly 6 million people has been a pioneer of wind energy and has a target to become carbon neutral in 2045. Expanding its fleet of offshore parks is vital to reach the goal.
The plan is part of a wider deal between the government and most of the opposition parties to build new offshore wind power capacity of as much as 14 gigawatts, or enough to provide electricity to about 14 million European households.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:51
Inside the making of Redfall, Xbox's latest misfire
-
6:16
What does Nvidia's success mean for Canadian firms and the broader industry?
-
How happy are Canadians in the workplace? Satisfaction is on the rise
-
AI is hot right now, but it's also being used to cool down buildings
-
7:10
Nvidia surpasses US$1 trillion market valuation
-
6:00
Opportunities in Canadian natural gas stocks: Hot picks