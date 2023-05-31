(Bloomberg) -- Denmark will take stakes of 20% in new offshore wind projects, copying a successful setup used for oil licenses in the previous decades.

The model will cover 6 gigawatts of tenders planned around the Nordic country, according to a statement late Tuesday from the energy ministry in Copenhagen.

The country of roughly 6 million people has been a pioneer of wind energy and has a target to become carbon neutral in 2045. Expanding its fleet of offshore parks is vital to reach the goal.

The plan is part of a wider deal between the government and most of the opposition parties to build new offshore wind power capacity of as much as 14 gigawatts, or enough to provide electricity to about 14 million European households.

