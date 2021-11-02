Dense Fog Forces Moscow to Delay Most Flights in Over a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Dense fog wreaked havoc at Moscow’s three major airports, forcing the delay or cancellation of over 200 flights on Tuesday.

The delays appeared to be the worst since an ice storm blanketed the Russian capital in December 2010, although no statistics on disruptions are available, a spokeswoman for federal aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said.

Moscow’s Sheremetovo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports canceled 23 and delayed 180 flights as of 12:30 p.m., according to a Yandex website that tracks travel information.

The fog was caused by rapidly falling temperatures after an unusually warm spell in the capital, and is expected to lift by 2 p.m. in Moscow and 3 p.m. in the surrounding region, Tass reported, citing an expert at Russia’s Hydrometeorological Research Center.

