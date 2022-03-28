(Bloomberg) -- The Denver Broncos face a “real challenge” repairing fire damage to seats, luxury suites and steel risers at Empower Field in time for National Football League season in September though the stadium will stay open and operations will go on, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis told the Denver Post on Monday.

The March 24 blaze, ruled accidental by the Denver Fire Department, damaged “a couple hundred seats” and 12 suites and caused the risers to buckle, Ellis said at the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Florida.

“Everything worked the way it was supposed to in terms of our sprinkler system and evacuation system, which was important because the fumes from those seats (burning) were incredibly toxic — something I didn’t realize was an issue, but it would have been significant for people had they been subjected to it,” Ellis said.

“The heat from the fire, once it got going, those risers buckled,” he told the Post. “We’ll have to re-fabricate those steel risers in those particular sections and with supply-chain issues around the world and each one is a different dimension because of the way the seating bowl is constructed and contoured, it will take some time to get those replaced and they will have to be replaced.”

The trust that controls the Broncos announced the team was for sale on Feb. 1.

