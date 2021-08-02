1h ago
Denver Mayor Orders All City Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered all of the city’s 10,000 municipal workers to be vaccinated by the end of September as Covid-19 delta variant infections accelerate.
“No one wants to relive the horrors of last year,” Hancock said at a news conference Monday.
The order also applies to private sector workers in hospitals, nursing homes and related institutions, Hancock said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.