(Bloomberg) -- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed legislation Friday banning the sale of menthol cigarettes, flavored tobacco and flavored vaping products, citing the impact on small retailers in part for his decision.

In his veto message, Hancock wrote: “Many of these businesses are small and minority owned. If we were to institute this ban only within our jurisdiction, many local businesses and business owners would experience a severe drop in their income, some may choose to locate to other jurisdictions where such a ban is not in place, and others would have to close their businesses entirely, leaving their employees out of a job.”

The law was to take effect in 2023.

