(Bloomberg) -- Denver sold $1.2 billion of municipal bonds in an upsized deal, joining a slew of airports tapping the capital markets this year to finance infrastructure projects.

The sale increased from a marketed total of $850 million, signaling strong demand for the securities. Sales of airport debt are up more than 30% in 2022, compared to the same period a year ago, bucking the 17% decline in long-term state and local government bond issuance, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Major hubs like Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport have also borrowed this year.

“For the last two years, they hit the pause on capital programs,” said Jason Appleson, head of municipal bonds at PGIM Fixed Income. Now, with rebounding air travel and the outlook for more demand, airports are getting back to tidying up terminals and continuing expansion, he said.

The tax-exempt portion of the deal priced with 10-year bonds yielding 3.72% or 33 basis points more than top-rated debt. That’s more than 10 basis points lower than the 3.85% offered to investors during preliminary pricing, according to an earlier scale seen by Bloomberg.

Denver International Airport ranked as the third-busiest airport in the country last year, with nearly 30 million enplaned passengers. The airport services one of the most rapidly growing economies in the US, and proceeds from the sale will be used in part to upgrade existing facilities to accommodate more fliers.

The deal is Denver’s second time tapping the market in 2022. The city and county government sold $1.6 billion of airport bonds in July.

At the center of the airport’s expansion is the Great Hall Project, a major overhaul to the airport’s main terminal. Such changes include adding a new security checkpoint, ticketing kiosks and check-in areas as well as restructuring the space to better accommodate passenger flow.

The bonds, which sold in multiple series, are rated Aa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, AA- by S&P Global Ratings, and AA- by Fitch Ratings. The sale was managed by Barclays Plc and a syndicate including Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

“We expect the deal to do very well,” Appleson said before the pricing, citing recent rating upgrades from Moody’s and S&P.

The airport has a “very strong market position” that is based on a geographically isolated service area experiencing booming population growth, Earl Heffintrayer, an analyst at Moody’s, said in a report. Denver also “benefits from strong demographics that skew young and wealthy, all of which promote strong demand for air travel,” he said.

Traffic at Denver’s airport has recovered from the drop-off after the pandemic hit. In the nine months through September, passenger traffic was about 99% of pre-pandemic levels, according to bond documents.

“A lot of those draconian forecasts that people would never fly again just didn’t come to fruition,” Appleson said.

