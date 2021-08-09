(Bloomberg) -- Denver, Colorado, faced a pollution alert Monday after suffering the worst air quality among the world’s major cities over the weekend.

Denver was ranked No. 1 on the IQAir pollution index Saturday afternoon and slipped to No. 2 on Sunday as smoke from California wildfires blanketed the city at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

The air reeked of soot and the sun cast a yellow pale on sidewalks and buildings in parts of the city. Denver’s elevation is 5,280 feet.

At dawn Monday, Denver was ranked No. 7 after No. 6 Salt Lake City, Utah. Salt Lake City was also among the world’s worst over the weekend.

The National Weather Service extended an air quality alert for Denver into Monday and forecast a high temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Forecasts for Salt Lake City were less severe, calling for areas of smoke.

