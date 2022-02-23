Denver to Lift Its Covid Vaccine Requirement for Municipal Workers

(Bloomberg) -- Denver is lifting a public health order requiring Covid-19 vaccines for municipal employees and contractors, effective March 4, officials announced Wednesday.

Bob McDonald, executive director of the city’s Department of Public Health & Environment, thanked vaccinated workers for keeping “our hospital system from collapsing.”

The order also applied to workers in high-risk settings, such as homeless shelters and schools.

The number of people receiving positive test results in Denver dropped below 5% over the past week, officials said. In early January, 30% of people tested across Colorado received positive results, the highest of the pandemic.

