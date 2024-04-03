(Bloomberg) -- Dave Calhoun, who plans to step down as chief executive officer of beleaguered Boeing Co. later this year, will also depart from the board of machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc.

The executive informed the board that he won’t stand for reelection at this year’s annual shareholder meeting, Caterpillar said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. The decision wasn’t due to any disagreement with the company, the filing said.

The move comes less than two weeks after Calhoun pledged to step aside at Boeing, which is grappling with the most severe safety crisis in years. The planemaker is under scrutiny from regulators, customers and the flying public after a plane accident in January revealed deep issues in its manufacturing.

Calhoun joined Caterpillar’s board in 2011.

