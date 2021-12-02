Rogers Communications Inc. announced Thursday that it is appointing former Quebecor Inc. executive Robert Dépatie as the new president and chief operating officer of its Home and Business division, weeks after a high-profile legal fight within the company's board over who was in charge of the Canadian telecom giant.

Dépatie, who has served on Rogers' board for the past four years, will move into the role effective Dec. 6.

The division includes high-speed internet and television services, as well as specialized wireless and cable services for corporate customers, according to a statement.

"I am thrilled to welcome Robert to our leadership team," said Tony Staffieri, interim president and chief executive officer at Rogers, in a statement.

"With nearly 20 years of experience across telecommunication and media sectors, a proven track record of delivering shareholder value and driving strong execution, paired with deep knowledge of our business, Robert is well-positioned to lead our newly created home and business division. This new team under Robert’s leadership will enable us to deliver more choice and competition to consumers and businesses from coast-to-coast and positions us well to drive significant long-term growth when we come together with Shaw next year."

Dépatie's appointment was telegraphed following the release of affidavits filed by Edward Rogers in a British Columbia court in October that sought to determine who was allowed to appoint and remove certain board members.

That dispute was settled last month, when a B.C. Supreme Court Justice confirmed that Mr. Rogers was within his right to exercise his power as chair of the Rogers Control Trust, which owns nearly 98 per cent of the firm's voting shares.

Prior to joining Rogers' board, Dépatie was the president and CEO at Quebecor Inc. from 2013 to 2014, and ran Quebecor's wireless and cable unit, Vidéotron, between 2003 and 2013. He also has had senior management roles at Groupe St-Hubert and potato chip maker Humpty Dumpty and Kraft Heinz Co.