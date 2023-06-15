(Bloomberg) -- US depression rates are highest in the Appalachian and southern Mississippi Valley regions, as the widespread illness afflicts nearly one in five Americans in their lifetimes, according to a government study.

More than 18% of US adults reported in 2020 that they had been diagnosed with depression at some time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday. Rates were highest in West Virginia, where more than one in four adults said they had received a depression diagnosis at some point.

Cases of depression have risen nationwide, exacerbated by the pandemic that forced many people into isolation, increased social tensions and robbed people of friends and relatives. Identifying geographic and demographic differences “can help decision-makers prioritize health planning and interventions in areas with the largest gaps or inequities,” the researchers said.

Read more: ‘Unprecedented’ Mental Health Crisis Tops Concerns for US Mayors

The prevalence of depression in Appalachian states could reflect high rates of chronic conditions like diabetes and arthritis, as well as other health-related factors like economic status, according to the study published in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. States in the most affected regions tend to have lower incomes and education levels, which can worsen health outcomes, researchers said.

The study also found heightened rates depression among women and young adults. Multiracial, American Indian and Alaska Native individuals also reported higher prevalence. Programs to help manage chronic conditions could improve mental health, as could interventions like legislation to improve benefits and school-based therapy programs, the researchers said.

The other hardest-hit states are Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Vermont, Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, Missouri and Montana, according to the study.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.