Deputy Bank of Canada Governor Paul Beaudry to leave post in July

Deputy Bank of Canada Governor Paul Beaudry is set to leave his position at the end of July.

The Bank of Canada announced Beaudry’s departure on Tuesday, saying he will return to his job as an economics professor at the University of British Columbia.

Governor Tiff Macklem said Beaudry, who was appointed in 2019, was a “crucial member” of the central bank’s governing team “during one of the most challenging periods” of its history.

“We have benefitted immensely from his expertise and thought leadership, his boundless energy, and his exceptional communication skills,” Macklem said in a written statement.

“Most of all, we’ve benefited from Paul’s commitment to team-work.”

The central bank said it will soon start internal recruiting for a new deputy governor.

Beaudry is one of two deputy governors who oversee the Bank of Canada’s financial system activities. He also oversees analysis of international economic developments and has served as the central bank’s G7 and G20 deputy.