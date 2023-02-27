(Bloomberg) -- A fast-moving line of storms blasted through central Oklahoma Sunday night, generating hurricane-strength winds, spawning at least seven tornadoes and leaving about 16,000 homes and businesses without power as of Monday morning.

The storms generated wind gusts as strong as 78 miles per hour (126 kilometers per hour), tearing off roofs and knocking down trees and power poles, according to Matthew Day, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The system, known as a derecho, is more common in spring and is unusual for this time of year, Day said. Much of the damage was in Norman, south of Oklahoma City, though some mobile homes were destroyed in Cheyenne, more than 150 miles to the west.

A bow-like arc of fast-moving thunderstorms is typically a signature of a derecho, a particularly fierce storm that can cause widespread, significant damage. It can be triggered when a cold front moves through an area of warm, moist air.

“It’s like a spark for a fire,” Day said. “That’s what ignites the line of storms.”

